SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 17.8% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $41,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,270. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

