Short Interest in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Declines By 15.2%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MasterBrand by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MasterBrand by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 186.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Down 2.8 %

MBC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 500,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.63. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.