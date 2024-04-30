LGL Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,675. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

