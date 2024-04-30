Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Phunware Trading Down 2.4 %

About Phunware

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 331,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,557. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Phunware has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $33.51.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

