LGL Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

