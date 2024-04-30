LGL Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,830,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,981. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

