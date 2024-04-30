iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $196.58. 20,296,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,601,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

