LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.81

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 508195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

LendingTree Trading Up 23.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.19.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

