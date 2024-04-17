Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PHD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
