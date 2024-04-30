KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. KBR also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

