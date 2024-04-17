Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Trading Up 3.7%

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.55 and last traded at 1.53. 4,342,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,688,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

