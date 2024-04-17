Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.65

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 472878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,438,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

