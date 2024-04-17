Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.65

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 472878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.
The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
