Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,032,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,052 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

