Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.87

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.871 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Judo Capital Price Performance
About Judo Capital
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
