TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $1.39 (OTC:TSCFY)

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.3877 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
TISCO Financial Group Public Price Performance
OTC:TSCFY opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.
TISCO Financial Group Public Company Profile
