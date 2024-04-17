ASM International NV (ASMIY) to Issue Dividend of $2.56 on May 22nd

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 2.5568 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27.

ASM International stock opened at $643.72 on Wednesday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $343.37 and a fifty-two week high of $661.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.27. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.69.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

