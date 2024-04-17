Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LANDO stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.