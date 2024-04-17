Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 92,536 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,536 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up approximately 11.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Credicorp worth $61,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.64. 153,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $179.53.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.