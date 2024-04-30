2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 7.6%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.87. 1,508,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,623,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

