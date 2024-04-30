Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 6,205 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 3,953,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,080. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

