IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.33

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,525,140. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

