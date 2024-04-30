First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,151 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.70. 100,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

