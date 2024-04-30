First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $23.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,141,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.95. 126,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,148. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.