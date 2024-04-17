Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 4,066 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 301.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.77. The stock had a trading volume of 153,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,904. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
