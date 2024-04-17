Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967,819 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 2.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 484,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,791. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

