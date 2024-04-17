Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,445. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

