Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,679 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 351,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $697.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

