Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

FTXN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,851. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

