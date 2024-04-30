iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after buying an additional 454,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,551,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.56. 679,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,926. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

