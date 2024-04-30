Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,074,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,930,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

