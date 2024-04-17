Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Increased to £175.89 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £171.54 ($213.54) to £175.89 ($218.96) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($211.63) to £186 ($231.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £213 ($265.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a £195 ($242.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £192.47 ($239.60).
In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($196.50), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,261,733.85). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
