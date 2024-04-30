Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Berry Global Group by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.