Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,427 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

