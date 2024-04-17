First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

Shares of FCR stock opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$171.18 million for the quarter.

