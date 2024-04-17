Fetch.ai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $234.31 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $234.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,484,982 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

