Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $369.15 billion and $15.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,074.43 or 0.04868241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00054538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,071,734 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

