Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 713 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

