Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGX stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

