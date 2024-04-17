Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
