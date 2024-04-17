Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares Dividend of $0.75

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7516 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SLVO opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

