EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

