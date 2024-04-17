Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,436,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

