DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

