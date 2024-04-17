DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.