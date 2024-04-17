Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average is $235.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

