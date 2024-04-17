DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PAM opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $52.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

