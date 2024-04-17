United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,212,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

