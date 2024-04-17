Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 192231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

