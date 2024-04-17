Status Market Capitalization Reaches $142.65 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Status has a market capitalization of $142.65 million and $4.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,297.18 or 0.99288090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010854 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03766339 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,420,906.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

