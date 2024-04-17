Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

